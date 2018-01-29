Third suspect arrested in Lumberton bank robbery

Daquan Pridgen (Credit: Robseon County authorities)

LUMBERTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
On Sunday, a third man accused of robbing a PNC Bank at gunpoint was arrested.

Police said 26-year-old Daquan Pridgen was taken into custody by federal agents in Fayetteville and transported to the Cumberland County Detention Center.

He was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit RWDW, and multiple counts of assault on law enforcement with a firearm; further charges are pending.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Reports state Pridgen and three other men - two of which have been arrested - fled the bank located at 707 North Chestnut Street with an undisclosed amount of money.

READ MORE: 2 wanted in armed Lumberton bank robbery arrested

Agents are still looking for 26-year-old Demetris Sean Robinson, aka "Boo Boo," of Whiteville.

He is described as 5'11" with gold teeth.

Those with information should call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3846.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyarmed robberybank robberynorth carolina newsLumberton
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News