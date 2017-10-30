Correctional Officer Wendy Shannon, 49, passed away Monday evening at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital from injuries suffered during an inmate escape attempt Oct. 12 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution."Our hearts are broken at the passing of Officer Shannon," said Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks. "Our deepest condolences go out to the Shannon family during this difficult time."Shannon began her Department of Public Safety career at Pasquotank CI on October 21, 2013, as a correctional officer, the Department of Public Safety said.Shannon is the third person to die from injuries suffered on October 12.Correctional Officer Justin Smith and Correction Enterprises Manager Veronica Darden. Four inmates were charged with first-degree murder in connection with the violent escape attempt.The prison. Members of the Prison Emergency Response Team from other state prison facilities continue to assist the local prison staff.