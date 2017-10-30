Third prison worker dies from injuries in Pasquotank Prison attack

Two workers were killed and others injured during a failed escape attempt Oct. 12. A third worker died from her injuries on Oct. 30. (WVEC)

ELIZABETH CITY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Correctional Officer Wendy Shannon, 49, passed away Monday evening at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital from injuries suffered during an inmate escape attempt Oct. 12 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution.

"Our hearts are broken at the passing of Officer Shannon," said Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks. "Our deepest condolences go out to the Shannon family during this difficult time."

Shannon began her Department of Public Safety career at Pasquotank CI on October 21, 2013, as a correctional officer, the Department of Public Safety said.

Shannon is the third person to die from injuries suffered on October 12.

Correctional Officer Justin Smith and Correction Enterprises Manager Veronica Darden died from injuries received during the incident. Four inmates were charged with first-degree murder in connection with the violent escape attempt.

The prison continues to be on lockdown. Members of the Prison Emergency Response Team from other state prison facilities continue to assist the local prison staff.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
north carolina newsprisonworker deathNC
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Elizabeth City prison where 2 died remains on lockdown
Top Stories
Switched at birth! Raleigh man reunites with biological sister
Drug-laced candy could be in your child's Halloween bag
Johnston County couple charged with abuse of disabled woman
'Terrifying:' Eyewitness describes Glenwood South shooting
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
Charities spending to get rid of your unusable donations
Man accused of peeping in NC State student's window
Trump responds to arrests of top aides in Russian probe
Show More
SUV crashes into tanker in Johnston County
Man bikes through South Carolina town holding dead deer
2 charged with murder in Goldsboro man's death
1 dead, another injured in Johnston County crash
Mom who beat girl for incorrect Bible verses gets prison
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Triangle pets prep for howling Halloween
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
PHOTOS: Explore 50 years of Ebony fashion at the NC Art Museum
1 in custody, 3 at large in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery
More Photos