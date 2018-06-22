CRIME

'This is a big mistake': Father wants answers in death of 28-year-old man shot and killed in Harnett County

A man was found shot to death Thursday afternoon. (WTVD)

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Investigators are looking for the person who shot an killed a 28-year-old man in Harnett County Thursday evening.

Kyle Jarrett was found dead inside a mobile home on Arlie Lane in Lillington.

His dad told ABC11 it's taking everything in him to stay calm and believe that his son's killer will be caught.

"Oh we'll find out who did this, that's definite," said William Jarrett. "There's too many friends he's got and there's too many people."

Authorities said Kyle was shot several times.

One of his friends told ABC11 there is shock in the community over Kyle's death.

"We're a tight-knit circle," William said. "Kyle's the best guy in the world. He'll do anything in the world for you. This is a big mistake."

A captain with the Harnett County Sheriff's Office said they are trying to make an arrest while working to figure out what led up to the shooting
