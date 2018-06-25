CRIME

'This is a big mistake:' Father wants answers in death of 28-year-old Harnett County man

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was found shot to death Thursday afternoon. (WTVD)

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Investigators are looking for the person who shot and killed a 28-year-old man in Harnett County Thursday evening.

Kyle Jarrett was found dead inside a home on Arlie Lane in Lillington.

His dad told ABC11 it's taking everything in him to stay calm and believe that his son's killer will be caught.

"Oh we'll find out who did this, that's definite," said William Jarrett. "There's too many friends he's got and there's too many people."

Authorities said Kyle was shot several times.

One of his friends told ABC11 there is shock in the community over Kyle's death.

"We're a tight-knit circle," William said. "Kyle's the best guy in the world. He'll do anything in the world for you. This is a big mistake."

A captain with the Harnett County Sheriff's Office said they are trying to make an arrest while working to figure out what led up to the shooting
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
harnett county newscrimefatal shootingman killedLillington
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Wendell man with 24 arrests charged in brazen Cary jewelry heist
Florida man gets 12 years for kicking deputy, police dog
Cumberland Co. community thankful but prepared after police catch 2 armed robbers
Suspect who escaped police custody in Fayetteville arrested
More crime
Top Stories
Child, 3 adults injured in head-on crash in Raleigh
Wilson teen honored at BET Awards for solo school walkout
Woman calls cops on 8-year-old selling water near park
All Toys 'R' Us stores to close Friday
'Bathroom bill' fight returns to a North Carolina courtroom
1 killed after pickup truck slams into car in Cumberland County
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Street dedicated to Edgecombe Co. deputy who was killed in March
Show More
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Program in coastal NC encourages landlords to rent to homeless people
Man dies trying to save his dog at NC waterfall
Pink Lemonade Challenge raises money to fight cancer
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
More News