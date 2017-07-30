Sunday morning marked the first official mass at the newly-built and dedicated Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh.There were six Catholic services offered over the weekend.Outside of the building that cost more than $40 million to complete, parishioners were greeted with refreshments.Ten-year-old Aniya, who attended Sunday afternoon's service, said the stained glass windows were impressive.The Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral will offer mass at the following times:: 5 p.m.7 a.m., 8:30 a.m. (Spanish service), 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 1:30 p.m. (Spanish service)