Thousands attend first Sunday mass at Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Sunday morning marked the first official mass at the newly-built and dedicated Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh.

There were six Catholic services offered over the weekend.

Outside of the building that cost more than $40 million to complete, parishioners were greeted with refreshments.

Ten-year-old Aniya, who attended Sunday afternoon's service, said the stained glass windows were impressive.

The Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral will offer mass at the following times:

Saturday: 5 p.m.

Sunday 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m. (Spanish service), 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 1:30 p.m. (Spanish service)
