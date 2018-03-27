Thousands attend the funeral for FDNY firefighter who died in 5-alarm blaze

MEREDITH LONGO
The funeral for a 15-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department who died while battling a five-alarm fire in Manhattan was held Tuesday at St. Patrick's Cathedral. Michael Davidson of Engine Company 69, who lived in the Floral Park neighborhood of Queens, died Friday after suffering critical injuries fighting a basement fire in Harlem Thursday night. He was working the nozzle on a hose when he became separated from the rest of his unit. Davidson died from smoke inhalation, the New York City Medical Examiner's office said Monday. The building that caught fire was being used as a set for a movie starring Edward Norton and Bruce Willis.

On Saturday, city officials announced Davidson had been posthumously promoted to lieutenant. He is survived by his wife and four young children.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Garner police searching for man in gold jumpsuit who ran off after pursuit
Shots fired during apparent attempted break-in at Durham apartment
Name change almost costs Wake County teacher her spring break trip
Garner police search for man accused of stabbing wife, assaulting teen
Duke's Jeff Capel named Pittsburgh head coach
Retired justice urges repeal of 2nd amendment; NRA fires back
Wake County water wars rage on as state lawmaker steps in
NC will no longer shackle pregnant inmates while they're giving birth
Show More
Freeze it off with Cryotherapy? An ABC11 Influencer checks it out
VIDEO: Man blesses himself, throws brick through NYC store window
Mom makes son shop at Goodwill for making fun of classmates
Raleigh intersection closed after car crashes into utility pole
No charges in Alton Sterling's fatal shooting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives across the country
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
More Photos