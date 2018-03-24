  • LIVE VIDEO Live coverage of March for Our Lives in Washington DC

Thousands take part in Triangle March for Our Lives rally

EMBED </>More Videos

March for Our Lives in Raleigh and Durham (1 of 5)

March for Our Lives Raleigh

Thousands take part in Raleigh's March for Our Lives rally. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The massive movement -- March for Our Lives -- is happening all across the country on Saturday, including here in the Triangle.



Raleigh and Durham both participated in the march -- Raleigh's event started at 10 a.m. and Durham's began at noon.

Thousands attended Raleigh's event which ended at the Halifax Mall behind the state Legislative Building. Scheduled rally speakers included teenagers, a high school teacher and two Democratic state legislators. Democratic U.S. Rep. David Price addressed participants as the march began.

EMBED More News Videos

The March for Our Lives Rally marches on the N.C. Capitol grounds, Saturday, March 24, 2018.

Event organizers predicted more than 3,000 people would attend in support of legislation that would raise the age at which buyers can purchase some rifles and would improve and expand background checks.


EMBED More News Videos

Chopper11 HD over Durham March for Our Lives

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
