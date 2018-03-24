Thousands take part in Triangle March for Our Lives rally

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --The massive movement -- March for Our Lives -- is happening all across the country on Saturday, including here in the Triangle.
Raleigh and Durham both participated in the march -- Raleigh's event started at 10 a.m. and Durham's began at noon.
PHOTO GALLERY: March for Our Lives all over the world
Thousands attended Raleigh's event which ended at the Halifax Mall behind the state Legislative Building. Scheduled rally speakers included teenagers, a high school teacher and two Democratic state legislators. Democratic U.S. Rep. David Price addressed participants as the march began.
WATCH OUR LIVE COVERAGE OF THE EVENT HERE.
Event organizers predicted more than 3,000 people would attend in support of legislation that would raise the age at which buyers can purchase some rifles and would improve and expand background checks.
Did you participate in the March for Our Lives? Send us your photos here, on Facebook or on Twitter using #ABC11.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.