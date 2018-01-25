Trump's feud with North Korea, climate change move Doomsday Clock closer to midnight

EMBED </>More Videos

This is closest the clock has been to midnight since the height of the Cold War in 1953. (Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo)

The risk of nuclear war and the threat of climate change have caused the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists to move the Doomsday Clock 30 seconds closer to catastrophe to two minutes to midnight.

This is closest the clock has been to midnight since the height of the Cold War in 1953.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists cited "the possibility of nuclear war by accident or miscalculation" as the greatest danger to the world. President Donald Trump's ongoing feud with Kim Jong-un has created an "untenable nuclear threat."

"The failure to secure a temporary freeze in 2017 was unsurprising to observers of the downward spiral of nuclear rhetoric between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un."

The bulletin also cited conflict between the U.S. and Russia as a possible nuclear risk.

The U.S. government's changes in policy in regards to climate change and a "loss of public trust in political institutions, in the media, in science, and in facts themselves" were contributors to the clock moving.

"The Trump administration, which includes avowed climate denialists in top positions at the Environmental Protection Agency, the Interior Department, and other key agencies, has announced its plan to withdraw from the Paris Agreement. In its rush to dismantle rational climate and energy policy, the administration has ignored scientific fact and well-founded economic analyses."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
climate changenuclear weaponssciencePresident Donald Trumpkim jong unu.s. & worldnorth korearussia
Top Stories
21 new flu deaths reported, bringing NC total to 67 this season
Can your blood be the secret to youthful looking skin?
Inside Flat Earth International Conference, where everyone believes Earth isn't round
Frantic search continues for 4-year-old Scotland County boy
$1M bond for 1 of 4 arrested for armed Lumberton bank robbery
What does $1,700 rent get you in Raleigh, today?
1 person injured after van rams into garbage truck in Raleigh
Man who abused puppy so badly it lost leg gets year in jail
Show More
Black doctor upset after being mistaken for robbery suspect
Burger King's Whopper-inspired net neutrality ad goes viral
Day trips in the Triangle: Durham
Clayton woman charged with murder in son's Christmas Day death
2 arrested for cyber-bullying after 12-year-old girl's suicide
More News
Top Video
Frantic search continues for 4-year-old Scotland County boy
21 new flu deaths reported, bringing NC total to 67 this season
Durham native and Hillside High grad nominated for an Oscar
Fayetteville boy escapes serious injury when Corvette crashes into shop
More Video