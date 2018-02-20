PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Three JROTC cadets killed in Florida shooting awarded Army Medals of Heroism

EMBED </>More Videos

Classmates want 15-year-old Peter Wang, a JROTC member, to receive a full military burial after his heroic actions during the Florida school shooting. (Allen Breed/AP Photo)

Alaina Petty, Martin Duque and Peter Wang have all received the U.S. Army's Medal of Heroism following their tragic deaths during the Valentine's Day school shooting in Florida.


All three served as cadets in the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) program offered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. They were among the 17 victims who died during the shooting.

Wang was remembered by his friends and classmates as a hero for holding doors open to allow students, teachers and staff to flee during the shooting. He was wearing his JROTC uniform when he was killed.

"I want people to know he died a hero," classmate and friend Aiden Ortiz told ABC station WPLG. "He died saving many people."

Ortiz and fellow classmate Rachel Kuperman have created a petition on the White House website "We The People" in hopes of honoring their fallen friend with military honors. By Tuesday, the petition has received over 64,000 signatures. It needs 100,000 signatures within 30 days to receive a response from the White House.

The family of Cadet Petty received a "keepsake" medal for her funeral on Monday. About 1,500 attended the service for the 14-year-old who was a part of the female color guard team, according to The Florida Sun Sentinel.

Cadet Duque will be buried on Saturday. His aunt described the 14-year-old as a good student who loved football and attending church. The family has set up a GoFundMe page that has already received over $40,000 in donations.

A spokesperson for the Army told ABC News that awards for other Cadets wounded during the shooting are in a review process.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
parkland school shootingschool shootinggun controlu.s. & worldgun violence
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
Students, activists plan school walkouts to protest gun violence
Gun owner destroys AR-15 after Florida school shooting
Classmates want military burial for Florida school shooting hero
Students stage 'lie-in' at the White House to call for gun reform
More parkland school shooting
Top Stories
Durham County DA drops all charges in Confederate monument destruction
Suspect in custody in attack on elderly Cary woman
Arrest made in Food Lion sexual battery case
Harnett County works to place officers in elementary schools
Trump directs Justice Department to ban gun modifications like bump stocks
Durham standoff: Armed man hangs out window, 'rants' about black oppression
Adoptive parents charged with murder in death of Rowan Co. girl
NCAA denies appeal, rules Louisville men's basketball team must vacate 2013 title
Show More
Warmer temperatures not going away just yet
Texas serial killer's victim may be teen girl picked up in Durham
Gun owner destroys AR-15 after Florida school shooting
Man falls from cliff, dies while trying to rescue dog
Fight over man's flatulence forces flight to make emergency landing
More News
Top Video
Harnett County works to place officers in elementary schools
Adoptive parents charged with murder in death of Rowan Co. girl
Durham standoff: Armed man hangs out window, 'rants' about black oppression
Arrest made in Food Lion sexual battery case
More Video