Two people are in police custody after a shootout in the parking lot of Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville.Police say the bullets started flying around midnight between a group of people who had arranged to meet after hours in the mall's parking lot near the food court and Belk's off Morganton Road.During an argument between several people, someone pulled out a handgun and fired numerous gunshots.Three people were shot and taken in personal vehicles to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. One victim is currently listed in critical, yet stable, condition and two victims are currently listed in fair condition.Police say Cross Creek Mall was closed at the time of this shooting and this does not appear to be a random incident.Prior to the shooting, the Fayetteville Police Department said it had already been working with the owner of Cross Creek Mall to provide additional security measures and uniformed FPD Officers on the property during the upcoming traditional busy shopping weekend.The Fayetteville Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit is currently investigating the shooting.Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective J. Bisner with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676-2597 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visitingand completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.