Ticket issued to driver in crash that killed pregnant mom, 3 sons dismissed

Family, friends and an entire community remembered a young family killed in a crash last week. (WLS)

BEECHER, Illinois --
A traffic citation issued to the driver involved in a crash in Beecher, Illinois, that led to the deaths of a pregnant mother and her three sons was dismissed Tuesday, authorities said.
The Daily Southtown reports the 25-year-old driver might still face charges in last week's crash. Officials said even though the citation has been dropped, it can be re-issued at a later date.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crete for 29-year-old Lindsey Schmidt, 6-year-old Owen, 4-year-old Weston and 19-month-old Kaleb.

Throughout the service, which lasted about 50 minutes, the Rev. Frank Italiano stressed Schmidt's Christian faith and her involvement with the church.

The Will County sheriff's office said Schmidt and her three boys were on their way to Bible classes at Trinity on July 24 when a pickup truck blew a stop sign and struck their sport utility vehicle.

Schmidt and her youngest son Kaleb were pronounced dead at the scene
