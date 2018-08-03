Tickets now on sale for NC Chinese Lantern Festival

CARY, NC (WTVD) --Tickets for one of the Triangle's most spectacular holiday events are now on sale.
Date-specific tickets to the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival at Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre will be available starting at 12 p.m.
Artists are already hard at work crafting more than 20 new displays; each one comprised of hundreds of parts and thousands of glittering LED lights.
Tickets start at $10.
The seven-week event will run from November 23 to January 13.
If you've never been, expect to walk approximately half a mile through the venue to check out the lantern display, and to enjoy the live cultural performances.
Click here for tickets or call 1-800-514-3849.
You can also purchase them in person at the Koka Booth Amphitheatre Box Office.
