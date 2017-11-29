Timeline of events in Mariah Woods' disappearance

Mariah Kay Woods

ONSLOW COUNTY --
The search continues for 3-year-old Mariah Woods who vanished from her home in the middle of the night.

Here are the important events up to this point.

Nov. 26
  • Mariah Woods was last seen in bed by her mother around 11 p.m.


Nov. 27
  • The boyfriend of Woods' mother claimed he saw girl around 12 a.m. and told her to go back to bed
  • Woods reported missing to Onslow County Sheriff's Office around 6:30 a.m.
  • Amber Alert issued


Nov. 28
  • FBI joined the search for Woods and held joint press conference with sheriff's office
  • Marines from nearby Camp Lejeune joined search
  • Woods' biological father raised doubts about her disappearance


Nov. 29
  • Officials confirmed they are searching a nearby body of water
  • Officials released photos of a child believed to be Woods in Walmart but later confirmed it is not Woods
  • Sheriff asks the public to help by searching around their homes, sheds, and garages

Related Topics:
missing girltoddlernorth carolina newsamber alertNorth Carolina
