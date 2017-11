Mariah Woods was last seen in bed by her mother around 11 p.m.

The boyfriend of Woods' mother claimed he saw girl around 12 a.m. and told her to go back to bed

Woods reported missing to Onslow County Sheriff's Office around 6:30 a.m.

Amber Alert issued

FBI joined the search for Woods and held joint press conference with sheriff's office

Marines from nearby Camp Lejeune joined search

Woods' biological father raised doubts about her disappearance

Officials confirmed they are searching a nearby body of water

Officials released photos of a child believed to be Woods in Walmart but later confirmed it is not Woods

Sheriff asks the public to help by searching around their homes, sheds, and garages

The search continues for 3-year-old Mariah Woods who vanished from her home in the middle of the night.Here are the important events up to this point.