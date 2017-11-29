ONSLOW COUNTY --The search continues for 3-year-old Mariah Woods who vanished from her home in the middle of the night.
Here are the important events up to this point.
Nov. 26
- Mariah Woods was last seen in bed by her mother around 11 p.m.
Nov. 27
- The boyfriend of Woods' mother claimed he saw girl around 12 a.m. and told her to go back to bed
- Woods reported missing to Onslow County Sheriff's Office around 6:30 a.m.
- Amber Alert issued
Nov. 28
- FBI joined the search for Woods and held joint press conference with sheriff's office
- Marines from nearby Camp Lejeune joined search
- Woods' biological father raised doubts about her disappearance
Nov. 29
- Officials confirmed they are searching a nearby body of water
- Officials released photos of a child believed to be Woods in Walmart but later confirmed it is not Woods
- Sheriff asks the public to help by searching around their homes, sheds, and garages