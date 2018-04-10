What we know about the girl pulled from the water here behind this property in bahama at 11 on #abc11 pic.twitter.com/tGl6ba5AZ6 — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) April 10, 2018

A 3-year-old girl is in critical condition after being found unresponsive in a creek near her Durham County home Monday.Authorities say the girl had wandered away from her home with her dog.Paramedics worked to save the 3-year-old who was pulled from water behind a ranch-style home in the 9700 block of Rougemont Road.A neighbor told ABC11 that the creek has slippery sides and it would be difficult for a child to climb out. Recent rain has only increased the erosion.First responders drove the girl in a golf cart up the hill before loading her into an ambulance.She was taken to Duke University Hospital.Durham County deputies executed a search warrant on the little girl's home. Evidence recovered at the scene is being analyzed, the sheriff's office said.The girl was found after deputies responded to the home around 1 p.m. for a report of a missing person.Once on scene, the paramedics found the girl and worked to save her life.At this time, it's unclear how long the toddler was in the water.