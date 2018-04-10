BAHAMA, N.C. (WTVD) --A 3-year-old girl is in critical condition after being found unresponsive in a creek near her Durham County home Monday.
Authorities say the girl had wandered away from her home with her dog.
Paramedics worked to save the 3-year-old who was pulled from water behind a ranch-style home in the 9700 block of Rougemont Road.
A neighbor told ABC11 that the creek has slippery sides and it would be difficult for a child to climb out. Recent rain has only increased the erosion.
First responders drove the girl in a golf cart up the hill before loading her into an ambulance.
She was taken to Duke University Hospital.
Durham County deputies executed a search warrant on the little girl's home. Evidence recovered at the scene is being analyzed, the sheriff's office said.
The girl was found after deputies responded to the home around 1 p.m. for a report of a missing person.
Once on scene, the paramedics found the girl and worked to save her life.
At this time, it's unclear how long the toddler was in the water.