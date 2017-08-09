Toddler found wandering alone in California, parents sought

San Jose police said they're looking for the parents of a toddler who was found wandering alone outside The Woods Apartments complex early Wednesday morning. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, California --
California police said they're looking for the parents of a toddler who was found wandering alone outside an apartment complex in San Jose early Wednesday morning.

The child was found outside The Woods Apartments complex, off Snell Avenue at 4 a.m.


Police said the child had no adult supervision and was only wearing a diaper. He was taken into protective custody and is being checked out at a local hospital.


The parents have not been identified.
