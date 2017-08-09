Security guard at "The Woods" apartment complex says ~3 yr old boy found by resident in diaper & covered in mud around 3:30am. pic.twitter.com/pmMn1EREQp — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) August 9, 2017

Found toddler at "The Woods" apartment complex was calm but kept calling for his mom & dad in Spanish. San Jose PD looking for his parents. pic.twitter.com/KiLkfBsJCH — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) August 9, 2017

California police said they're looking for the parents of a toddler who was found wandering alone outside an apartment complex in San Jose early Wednesday morning.The child was found outside The Woods Apartments complex, off Snell Avenue at 4 a.m.Police said the child had no adult supervision and was only wearing a diaper. He was taken into protective custody and is being checked out at a local hospital.The parents have not been identified.