DURHAM COUNTY NEWS

Toddler remains critical after being found unresponsive in Durham Co. creek

EMBED </>More Videos

A 3-year-old girl is in critical condition after being found unresponsive in a creek. (WTVD)

By
BAHAMA, N.C. (WTVD) --
A 3-year-old girl is in critical condition after being found unresponsive in a creek near her Durham County home Monday.

Authorities say the girl had wandered away from her home with her dog.

Paramedics worked to save the 3-year-old who was pulled from the water behind a ranch-style home in the 9700 block of Rougemont Road in northern Durham County.



A neighbor told ABC11 that the creek has slippery sides and it would be difficult for a child to climb out. Recent rain has only increased the erosion.

WATCH: Neighbors say creek had slippery slopes
EMBED More News Videos

Neighbors in Bahama where a little girl was found unresponsive in water say the creekside is slippery.



Off-camera, a neighbor said the family had recently moved to the area.

First responders drove the girl in a golf cart up the hill before loading her into an ambulance.

She was taken to Duke University Hospital.

On Tuesday, Tommy Murrah, who lives near the scene of Monday's incident, said the area is usually very peaceful.

"It's extremely quiet, reserved, laidback, Fairly secluded," Murrah said.

While Murrah does not know the family involved, the incident brought up a tragic memory.

"My nephew about five years ago, his 2-year-old son drowned in a hot tub. So it already hit home to me," Murrah said.

That tragedy weighing on his mind, as he noted another young family member also lives near the creek involved in Monday's incident.

"It makes you really hurt for the people who were involved, and the family involved with that," said Murrah.

On Tuesday, investigators were on the property. They would not specify what they were looking for.

MORE FROM ABC11: Death of pregnant 18-year-old in Southern Pines now investigated as double homicide

Durham County deputies executed a search warrant on the little girl's home. Evidence recovered at the scene is being analyzed, the sheriff's office said.

The girl was found after deputies responded to the home around 1 p.m. for a report of a missing person.

Once on scene, the paramedics found the girl and worked to save her life.
At this time, it's unclear how long the toddler was in the water.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
durham county newsDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DURHAM COUNTY NEWS
Veterans upset about travel reimbursement delays at Durham VA
I-Team: NCDOT asks police for help in construction zones
DA: Man did the 'right thing' by pleading guilty to shooting Durham girl
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Durham
More durham county news
Top Stories
N.C. State student charged with child sex crimes
Missing Guilford County teen found; 44-year-old man under arrest
Cumberland County teacher charged with assault on a student
Raleigh case serves as warning about rental home scammers
New charges in FBI probe involving four universities -- including NC State
Churches plan billboard message about guns along I-40/85
Man shot multiple times in Southeast Raleigh
Call to Troubleshooter stops Clayton woman from losing money
Show More
Arrest made in last week's deadly shooting in Johnston County
Fateful flight: Clayton woman adopts baby after encounter on plane
Search for missing Fayetteville man at state park shifts to recovery
Death of pregnant 18-year-old in Southern Pines now investigated as double homicide
Hot light ON! Raleigh Krispy Kreme sticking around
More News