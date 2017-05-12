1 dead after Durham multi-car crash

@ABC11_WTVD Bad accident on Duke street near Stadium drive pic.twitter.com/Voy01aenaB — Apryle (@LilBratTea) May 12, 2017

One person died after a multi-vehicle wreck in on North Duke Street near Stadium Drive in Durham on Friday afternoon.Police confirmed five vehicles were involved in the crash. Four people were taken to the hospital. It is unclear if the driver who died was one of the four transported.Authorities have not said what caused the wreck but said a "medical issue" is a possibility.The road was closed from Stadium Drive to Carver Street but has since reopened.