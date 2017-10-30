TRAFFIC

1 dead, another injured in Johnston County crash

JOHNSTON COUNTY (WTVD) --
North Carolina State Highway Patrol said one man is dead after an SUV ran off the road and crashed in Johnston County.

Troopers said on Friday, Robert Farmer was headed north on S.R. 1009 when he ran off the right side of the road and when tried to overcorrect, he went too far left and drove into a ditch. The SUV flipped onto its top and then hit a tree.

Highway Patrol responded to the call on Devils Racetrack Road at Strickland Crossroads Road around 9:45 p.m. Once they arrived, they found Kameron Stancil, who was a passenger in the SUV, dead at the scene.

According to troopers, Farmer was airlifted to WakeMed hospital.

No word yet on his condition.
