1 Fayetteville teen dead, 1 remains critical after single-vehicle crash

One teen is dead and another in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash that happened Friday at Strickland Bridge Road and Century Circle.The driver of the Ford Explorer has been identified as Michael A. Church, 16, of the 800 block of Varsity Drive in Fayetteville. Church was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition. He was later transferred to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill but died Friday night.The passenger, a 15-year-old girl, remains at UNC Hospital in critical condition.The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m., police said.Officers said a white Ford Explorer was traveling East on Strickland Bridge Road when the vehicle lost control, rolled over, and ejected both people near the intersection of Strickland Bridge Road and Century Circle.The crash remains under investigation.Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1830 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).