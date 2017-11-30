TRAFFIC

One of the Triangle's newest roads needs to be repaired. Here's why

I-540 south

By
WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
The new toll road that extends I-540 south to the 55 bypass isn't that old. The newest stretch opened almost exactly five years ago (on December 20, 2012). But already, crews are having to shore up certain sections.


The work was focused on the shoulder of the road. About a dozen workers, pumping concreted under the surface of the road to shore up a dip that had developed.

From Chopper 11 HD, you can see where the work was done: at the very tail end of the Expressway. The significance of that? It represents the newest stretch of the road.

DOT officials say it's not unusual for the ground under new roads to settle, creating dips. That's what they said happened in this case.
