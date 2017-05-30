TRAFFIC

Southbound lane of Capital Boulevard near Wake Forest Road closed for water line repair

(Shutterstock)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The southbound lane of Capital Boulevard at the merge ramp for Wake Forest Road is closed for an emergency water line repair.

All traffic from Wake Forest Road will be diverted to northbound Capital Boulevard.

The repair work is ongoing.

Motorists approaching this work area should expect traffic delays and are advised to avoid this area if possible.

To access the southbound Capital Boulevard from Wake Forest Road use the following detour:

  • From the northbound lane of Capital Boulevard, turn left onto Fenton Street and then turn left onto southbound Capital Boulevard.


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficraleigh newstrafficconstructionRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Durham Freeway closure stalls morning traffic
21 hogs die in Goldsboro truck crash caught on Facebook Live
Clayton police, fire rescue woman from flipped car
New reason to try mass transit in the Triangle
More Traffic
Top Stories
Principal calls black doll hanging from school building 'offensive'
32 arrested at NC General Assembly during NAACP protest
Sampson County storm damage blamed on straight-line winds
Marginal risk for severe weather Tuesday
Alligator hunting under consideration in N.C.
Hepatitis B, C on rise in North Carolina
Trump's communications director resigns
Show More
3 arrested, burglarized Clayton police chief's home
Chief: Cary officer returned fire, killing burglary suspect
Former Panama dictator Manuel Noriega dies at 83
5-year-old boy drowns in Statesville swimming pool
Firefighters battle large blaze at factory in Henderson
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
More Photos