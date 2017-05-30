From the northbound lane of Capital Boulevard, turn left onto Fenton Street and then turn left onto southbound Capital Boulevard.

The southbound lane of Capital Boulevard at the merge ramp for Wake Forest Road is closed for an emergency water line repair.All traffic from Wake Forest Road will be diverted to northbound Capital Boulevard.The repair work is ongoing.Motorists approaching this work area should expect traffic delays and are advised to avoid this area if possible.To access the southbound Capital Boulevard from Wake Forest Road use the following detour: