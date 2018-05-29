17-year-old girl struck by car in Zebulon

According to father of teen hit: his daughter was walking down this road after being dropped off by school bus when white car clipped her. He says she’s at @WakeMed tonight. Man who hit her took off but was caught. Talking to authorities now #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/uVbftLbLVY — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) May 29, 2018

Zebulon Police said a 17-year-old girl was hit by a car in just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at Carpenter Road and Zebulon Road.A white Ford sedan apparently hit the teen and then left the scene, but came back a short time later.The girl was taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries was not immediately known.The car sustained damage to the front bumper.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.