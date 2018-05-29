TRAFFIC

17-year-old girl struck by car in Zebulon

ZEBULON, NC (WTVD) --
Zebulon Police said a 17-year-old girl was hit by a car in just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at Carpenter Road and Zebulon Road.

A white Ford sedan apparently hit the teen and then left the scene, but came back a short time later.

The girl was taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries was not immediately known.



The car sustained damage to the front bumper.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
