2 critical after chase, crash on S. Eastern Blvd in Fayetteville

Three people were hospitalized after a chase ended in a crash, closing S. Eastern Boulevard in Fayetteville on Monday night, police said.The crash happened in the area of E. Russell Street, which is also closed at that intersection,Police said the preliminary investigation showed that a sedan being pursued by police ran a red light and collided with another vehicle. Two people in the sedan were ejected from the car.They were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition.The driver of the other car was also taken to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately known, but police said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.Motorists are asked to find alternate routes as the intersection is expected to be closed until at least midnight.An ABC11 crew is en route to the scene.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.