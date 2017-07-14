TRAFFIC

2 hurt, 1 critical after Fayetteville crash on Pamalee Dr

One person is in critical condition.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Two people were injured, one critically, in a multi-car crash on Pamalee Drive near the Kathy Street intersection, Fayetteville Police said.

It happened about 9 p.m. when a 2007 Mazda traveling east on Pamalee Drive crossed the center line and collided with a 2009 Chevrolet traveling westbound on Pamalee.

Debris from the crash caused minor property damage to a 2003 Mitsubishi, but that driver was not hurt.

The driver of the Chevrolet however, was seriously injured and rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition.

The Mazda driver was also taken to the hospital and is listed in good condition.

Police have not released the names of the victims.

Pamalee Drive was closed between Blanton Road and Karen Lake Drive in both directions.

The roadway reopened shortly before midnight.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1885 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
