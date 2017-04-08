TRAFFIC

2 injured in I-85 crash in Orange County

Crash on I-85 (Credit: North Carolina Department of Transportation)

ORANGE COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Two people were sent to the hospital after two vehicles collided on I-85 southbound in Orange County on Saturday.

A truck pulling a camper hit another truck near MM 165 just before 1 p.m., according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Southbound I-85 was shut down while crews cleared the scene. As of 2 p.m., authorities were starting to let cars pass slowly in one lane.

The identities and conditions of those involved have not yet been released.

Troopers didn't say when the road would reopen completely.

