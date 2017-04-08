2 injured in I-85 crash in Orange County

Two people were sent to the hospital after two vehicles collided on I-85 southbound in Orange County on Saturday.A truck pulling a camper hit another truck near MM 165 just before 1 p.m., according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.Southbound I-85 was shut down while crews cleared the scene. As of 2 p.m., authorities were starting to let cars pass slowly in one lane.The identities and conditions of those involved have not yet been released.Troopers didn't say when the road would reopen completely.