2 students taken to hospital after Durham school bus crash

A Durham school bus was involved in a minor crash Tuesday. (Chopper 11 HD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Durham school bus was involved in a crash with an SUV on Tuesday afternoon, resulting in minor injuries, authorities said.

There were three students from Hillside High School on board Bus No. 197.

Two students were taken to a hospital as a precaution. The third student was picked up by a parent.

The bus was stopped at an intersection and began moving when the light turned green. The SUV came through the intersection and struck the bus, the Department of Public Safety said.

It happened in the area of Cook Road and MLK.

The incident remains under investigation.
