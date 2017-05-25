A terrifying crash in Wayne County was caught on Facebook Live on Wednesday.Misael Hernandez captured the wreck as it happened on Highway 13 outside his business, Lowriders Tire Sales in Goldsboro.Hernandez said he heard a loud noise - and then saw a truck hauling hogs smash into a car.The Highway Patrol charged the truck driver with reckless driving.No humans sustained life-threatening injuries, but 21 hogs died in the crash.Highway 13 was closed while investigators cleared the scene. It has since reopened.