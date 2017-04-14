3 injured in crash on Creedmoor Road in Raleigh

Three people were injured in a serious wreck involving two vehicles on Creedmoor Road in north Raleigh that jammed up traffic for several hours Friday.The crash happened on northbound Creedmoor Road (NC-50) near Strickland Road around 4:20 p.m. All northbound lanes were shut down until after 6 p.m.A state trooper said a 2003 Nissan Altima going south on Creedmoor Road attempted to make a left on Southampton Drive but failed to yield the right of way and turned in front of a 2012 Ford Mustang, which was going north on Creedmoor Road.The driver of the Altima, Cecelia Raynor, 47, of Raleigh and a rear-seat passenger, 33-year-old Peter Norden, also of Raleigh, were taken to WakeMed with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.The driver of the Mustang, Michael Prince, 49, of Raleigh was taken to Rex Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Raynor was charged with an unsafe movement violation.Troopers said no alcohol was involved, and all three people were wearing their seatbelts.