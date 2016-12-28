A Johnston County teenager remains in the hospital after he and four other teens were involved in a crash Tuesday night.Troopers say the driver failed to obey the stop sign at the intersection of Matthews Road and Polenta Road near Cleveland.The driver over corrected, swerved off the road and flipped into a ditch.All of the teens have been released except one. He remains in good condition at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh. The teens are 15 and 16 year's old.Three of them attend West Johnston High. The other two attend Cleveland High and McGee's Crossroads Middle.The speed limit in the area is 60 mph. The Highway Patrol said that speed and distracted driving were not reported as factors in the accident.Overall, teens have the highest crash rate of any age group in the country according to the latest statistics from AAA.An estimated 963,000 crashes involved teens between the ages of 16 and 19 years old -- leading to 383,000 injuries and 2,865 deaths.The teen driver in this wreck has been ticketed and charged with careless and reckless driving, failing to obey the stop sign, and for a passenger not wearing a seatbelt.