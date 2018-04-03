TRAFFIC

51-year-old woman dead in I-85 crash

Chopper 11 HD on the scene of a car accident north of Durham.

A 51-year-old woman was killed in a crash that shut down the northbound side of Interstate 85 Tuesday.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, around 12:53 p.m. troopers were called to a collision at mile marker 182.

Authorities say a 2011 Ford van, operated by 37-year-old Timothy Louis Journigan of Wake Forest, was traveling north when the driver failed to reduce speed and hit a 2000 Saturn from behind.

The Saturn, driven by 51-year-old Bonita Cherease Williams, then traveled forward and hit a 2010 Toyota Prius driven by a 47-year-old woman.

Williams died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Williams' 9-year-old grandson, as well as Journigan, were taken to Duke Regional hospital with unknown injuries.

Journigan was charged with failure to reduce speed and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.
