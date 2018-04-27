8 serious crashes prompt change at Apex intersection

Drivers making illegal left-hand turns at a dangerous intersection have been keeping the Apex police busy.On April 4, Apex officials made it so drivers can only make a right hand turn from Beaver Creek Commons Drive onto Kelly Road.Since the new traffic pattern has been in effect, Apex police have handed out more than 154 citations.There have been eight serious crashes at that intersection in the past year.Police are asking drivers to turn right off of Beaver Creek Commons Drive onto Kelly Road towards Highway 64.Drivers can make a legal U-Turn at the Kelly Road/Highway 64 traffic signal.Apex leaders plan on getting a traffic light installed there by the end of May.The North Carolina Department of Transportation has a plan to allow residential developer Beazer Homes to install the light at the intersection.Beazer has not started work on the $150,000 project but the town will likely loan money to Beazer to get the light installed.