  • Programming Alert: Due to breaking news the remainder of General Hospital will air later tonight
TRAFFIC

8-year-old girl dies in Clayton crash; father, sister injured

(Shutterstock file photo)

CLAYTON, NC (WTVD) --
An 8-year-old was killed and her father and sister injured in a Clayton car crash, the Highway Patrol confirmed to ABC11.

The crash happened shortly before noon Wednesday on NC 42 between Glen Laurel Road and the Neuse River.

The Highway Patrol said the father, who was driving, lost control in busy traffic and went down a bank. The car flipped after hitting a tree stump.

The father and surviving child were described as stable. They are being treated at WakeMed.

Authorities have not identified any of the victims.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficjohnston county newstraffic fatalitieschild killedcrashClaytonJohnston County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Motorcycle, dump truck involved in Moore County crash
Neighbors: Upgrades to dangerous Johnston County intersection not helping
Current Triangle traffic
DA: Charges added after second person dies in crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
Head of Montessori School of Raleigh arrested for aiding and abetting in sex abuse case
Apple considers the Triangle as location for new project
THE LATEST: Teachers rally in Raleigh
Suspect named in Fayetteville shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured
Meet the man whose blood plasma saved millions of babies
Same-day grocery delivery: ABC 11 tries out three services
Are you a woman in your 40s? Here's what you need to know about your health
10 kids were strangled, shot with crossbow, waterboarded
Show More
NC teacher: 'At the end of the day, we're in it because it's our passion'
Programming Alert: General Hospital to air in late night
LIVE BLOG: March for Students and Rally for Respect
Fayetteville Police ID man, woman in deadly shooting
Michigan State, Larry Nassar victims reach $500M settlement
More News