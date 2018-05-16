8-year-old girl dies in Clayton crash; father, sister injured

An 8-year-old was killed and her father and sister injured in a Clayton car crash, the Highway Patrol confirmed to ABC11.The crash happened shortly before noon Wednesday on NC 42 between Glen Laurel Road and the Neuse River.The Highway Patrol said the father, who was driving, lost control in busy traffic and went down a bank. The car flipped after hitting a tree stump.The father and surviving child were described as stable. They are being treated at WakeMed.Authorities have not identified any of the victims.