  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Area buses suspend early morning services

A GoTriangle bus (Wikimedia )

Because of deteriorating road conditions related to the winter weather, GoTriangle and GoDurham suspended all service Wednesday night.

GoTriangle, GoDurham, GoCary, and Chapel Hill Transit bus routes won't operate until after 10 a.m. Thursday.

The WRX, KRX, ZWX, FRX and 102 routes are expected to operate on schedule.
The decision was made to keep customers and employees safe, a GoTriangle spokesman said.

The operations team will monitor weather and road conditions throughout the night and early morning. Customers should check gotriangle.org, Twitter or Facebook for additional updates before heading to any bus stop Thursday morning.
