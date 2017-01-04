TRAFFIC

At least 1 dead in crash that shuts down Durham Freeway
Two cars crashed on the Durham Freeway on Wednesday night.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Two cars were involved in a fatal crash on the Durham Freeway on Wednesday evening.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m.

At least one person was dead at the scene and several others were injured.

A Honda and a Toyota were involved in the wreck. One victim had to be cut out of a vehicle before he could be rushed to a hospital for treatment.

It happened near TW Alexander.



The Patrol Division of the Durham County Sheriff's Office is assisting the North Carolina State Highway Patrol with traffic control.

All lanes of 147 are closed to traffic at TW Alexander. Drivers on both sides have to exit off and get back on past the accident site.

At least two vehicles were involved in the wreck.



The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

Accident investigators worked for more than four hours at the scene. They were still working as 11:30 p.m. approached.

