TRAFFIC

At least two vehicles involved in fatal crash on Durham Freeway

At least two vehicles were involved in the wreck. (DOT cam)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
At least two vehicles were involved in a fatal crash on the Durham Freeway.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m.

At least one person was dead at the scene.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It happened near TW Alexander. Traffic is slow in the area.



The Patrol Division of the Durham County Sheriff's Office is assisting the North Carolina State Highway Patrol with traffic control.

All lanes of 147 are closed to traffic at TW Alexander. Drivers on both sides have to exit off and get back on past the accident site.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic fatalitiesdurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Crash on I-95 north in Fayetteville causes major delays
Fort Bragg soldier charged with DWI after I-95 wreck
Triangle Expressway toll rates rise in the New Year
Mechanical issue forces United flight to return to RDU
More Traffic
Top Stories
Chance of snow increasing as crews start preparing
Autopsy sheds new light on Durham police shooting
Cooper headed for showdown with Republicans over Medicaid
Moore Co. man tells dispatcher why he shot son in face
Inauguration parade cancelled due to likelihood of snow
Durham woman went round and around over recalled washer
Engineering firm cuts ties with Woodlake Dam owners
Show More
Macy's closing Durham's Northgate Mall location
Person dies in Orange County camper fire
Charlotte pastor charged in string of 9 armed robberies
Officer on leave after slamming girl to the ground
Watch: Senator Burr's granddaughter disses Joe Biden
More News
Photos
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for January
PHOTOS: Trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash
Christmas typhoon hammers Philippines
PHOTOS: Christmas in the Park
More Photos