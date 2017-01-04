At least two vehicles involved in fatal crash on Durham Freeway

#BREAKING: Southbound and northbound lanes of Durham Freeway shutdown at TW Alexander following fatal wreck. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/7O4tTqvLF6 — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) January 5, 2017

At least two vehicles were involved in a fatal crash on the Durham Freeway.It happened shortly before 7 p.m.At least one person was dead at the scene.It happened near TW Alexander. Traffic is slow in the area.The Patrol Division of the Durham County Sheriff's Office is assisting the North Carolina State Highway Patrol with traffic control.All lanes of 147 are closed to traffic at TW Alexander. Drivers on both sides have to exit off and get back on past the accident site.The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.