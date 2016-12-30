TRAFFIC

Authorities at scene of serious crash in Willow Spring

It happened in the 9500 block of Kennebec Road.

WILLOW SPRING, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities responded to a serious accident in the 9500 block of Kennebec Road in Willow Spring on Friday evening.

An ABC11 crew at the scene said the Highway Patrol, the Wake County Sheriff's Office and the Fuquay-Varina Fire Department were at the site of a single-vehicle crash that happened shortly before 8 p.m.

A car could be seen with front-end damage, a sheet over the vehicle.

Authorities have not confirmed the extent of any injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
