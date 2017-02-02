Authorities briefly block I-440 during police chase

Part of Interstate 440 was blocked off briefly Thursday morning due to a police chase.Images from the scene showed several North Carolina Highway Patrol vehicles and Raleigh police cars blocking lanes on the Beltline near Ridge Road in Raleigh just before 10:30 a.m.Authorities said the incident started when a trooper with the Highway Patrol attempted to stop a Hyundai sedan near Glen Eden Road because of a fake license plate.When the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver sped off.Officials said the trooper then tried a PIT maneuver, which caused the car to slow down. A passenger in the back seat then jumped out and fled on foot.The chase then continued onto I-440, where the trooper was able to do another maneuver and stop the vehicle near the Glenwood Avenue exit. During the incident, the sign for exit 7 was damaged and knocked to the ground.Both the driver and a front-seat passenger were taken into custody. The other passenger was also taken into custody by Raleigh police.The driver, 22-year-old Elijah Cliffus Green, of Durham, was taken to the Wake County Jail.Green is charged with felony probation violation, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, and eluding arrest.Traffic was able to pass minutes later as authorities searched the light-colored sedan on the eastbound shoulder of the roadway.Authorities tell ABC11 that the Hyundai had been reported stolen from Durham, but had a South Carolina plate on it.