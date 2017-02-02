TRAFFIC

Authorities briefly block I-440 during police chase

EMBED </>More News Videos

State Highway Patrol troopers chased a stolen car on I-440 (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Part of Interstate 440 was blocked off briefly Thursday morning due to a police chase.

Images from the scene showed several North Carolina Highway Patrol vehicles and Raleigh police cars blocking lanes on the Beltline near Ridge Road in Raleigh just before 10:30 a.m.

Authorities said the incident started when a trooper with the Highway Patrol attempted to stop a Hyundai sedan near Glen Eden Road because of a fake license plate.

When the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver sped off.

Officials said the trooper then tried a PIT maneuver, which caused the car to slow down. A passenger in the back seat then jumped out and fled on foot.

The chase then continued onto I-440, where the trooper was able to do another maneuver and stop the vehicle near the Glenwood Avenue exit. During the incident, the sign for exit 7 was damaged and knocked to the ground.

Both the driver and a front-seat passenger were taken into custody. The other passenger was also taken into custody by Raleigh police.

The driver, 22-year-old Elijah Cliffus Green, of Durham, was taken to the Wake County Jail.

Green is charged with felony probation violation, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, and eluding arrest.

Traffic was able to pass minutes later as authorities searched the light-colored sedan on the eastbound shoulder of the roadway.

Authorities tell ABC11 that the Hyundai had been reported stolen from Durham, but had a South Carolina plate on it.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficI-440traffic delay
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Miami Blvd crash leaves 3 injured in Durham
Crash shuts down I-40 westbound closed in Durham County
Collapsed sewer main shuts down some Durham streets
Scores of potholes reported after January snowstorm
More Traffic
Top Stories
I-Team uncovers issues with Wake Co. school bus drivers
Durham mom terrified after man tries to kidnap her son
Man dies after pouring gasoline on trash fire
Raleigh woman upset about 'slave' graffiti
3 high school students accused in homeless man's assault
Sir Walter Wally does not see his shadow - early spring!
UNC president says Trump travel ban has consequences
Show More
Trump asks people to pray for Schwarzenegger
Third man charged in woman's Fayetteville murder
Woman allegedly kicked off flight over big breasts
Reddit bans forum for white nationalists from website
Trump vows to repeal political limits on churches
More News
Top Video
Raleigh woman upset about 'slave' graffiti
Durham mom terrified after man tries to kidnap her son
Sir Walter Wally does not see his shadow - early spring!
Protecting your pet at a Super Bowl party
More Video