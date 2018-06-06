Authorities ID driver in Johnston County go-kart hit-and-run

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --Johnston County authorities have identified the man involved in a hit-and-run crash involving a go-kart and a reportedly stolen vehicle.
The incident happened around 10:30 Saturday night along Old Fairground Road near Stephenson Road near Benson.
Troopers said 47-year-old Lawrence Bridges, of Angier, was driving a stolen 2006 Acura RL when he collided with 60-year old Keith Mangum, who was riding a go-kart.
Mangum was ejected during the crash and taken to WakeMed in Raleigh with serious injuries.
As of Tuesday, he was listed in good condition.
Investigators later found the vehicle abandoned about a half mile from the crash.
Bridges was arrested earlier this week and charged with felony hit and run inflicting serious injury.
He was booked into the Johnston County Jail under a $60,000 bond.