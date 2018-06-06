TRAFFIC

Authorities ID driver in Johnston County go-kart hit-and-run

Lawrence Bridges (Credit: VINELink)

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Johnston County authorities have identified the man involved in a hit-and-run crash involving a go-kart and a reportedly stolen vehicle.

The incident happened around 10:30 Saturday night along Old Fairground Road near Stephenson Road near Benson.

Old Fairground Rd. was the scene of accident involving a stolen car and a go-kart


Troopers said 47-year-old Lawrence Bridges, of Angier, was driving a stolen 2006 Acura RL when he collided with 60-year old Keith Mangum, who was riding a go-kart.

Mangum was ejected during the crash and taken to WakeMed in Raleigh with serious injuries.

Go-kart and a car involved in frightening crash
Multiple agencies are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Johnston County involving a go-kart and reportedly stolen vehicle.


As of Tuesday, he was listed in good condition.

Investigators later found the vehicle abandoned about a half mile from the crash.

Bridges was arrested earlier this week and charged with felony hit and run inflicting serious injury.

He was booked into the Johnston County Jail under a $60,000 bond.
