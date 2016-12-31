TRAFFIC

Authorities respond to serious crash in Willow Spring
EMBED </>More News Videos

A single-car crash happened Friday on Kennebec Road in Willow Spring.

WILLOW SPRING, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities responded to a serious accident in the 9500 block of Kennebec Road in Willow Spring on Friday evening.

An ABC11 crew at the scene said the Highway Patrol, the Wake County Sheriff's Office and the Fuquay-Varina Fire Department were at the site of a single-vehicle crash that happened shortly before 8 p.m.

A car could be seen with front-end damage, a sheet over the vehicle.

Authorities have not confirmed the extent of any injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Related Topics:
trafficcrashWillow Spring
(Copyright ©2016 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Mechanical issue forces United flight to return to RDU
5 teens injured, driver cited in Johnston County wreck
Raleigh Police ID woman hit, killed in north Raleigh
Plan to party? A sobering reminder about drinking, driving
More Traffic
Top Stories
Raleigh Police arrest third suspect in fatal hotel shooting
PA trooper shot dead; search continues for suspect
In Benson, search continues for missing Florida man
Woman killed in crash with NC trooper's SUV
Durham Police seek clues in string of smash-and-grabs
Woman's calmness during robbery may have saved lives
Durham DWI victim: Be smart, safe this New Year's Eve!
Show More
Tar Heels come up short against Stanford in Sun Bowl
Judge blocks law stripping Cooper of some powers
Suspect charged in connection with Durham man's murder
Border of North and South Carolina to shift on Jan. 1
Putin Rejects His Minister's Proposal to Expel 35 US Diplomats
More News
Top Video
Durham Police seek clues in string of smash-and-grabs
Woman killed in crash with NC trooper's SUV
Judge blocks law stripping Cooper of some powers
Woman's calmness during robbery may have saved lives
More Video