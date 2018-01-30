TRAFFIC

Big changes coming to section of I-40 near RDU Airport

NC DOT is looking to make changes to a section of I-40 at Airport Boulevard exit 284.

RDU (WTVD) --
They will choose one of two traffic designs in the next few weeks.

The first option is called a diverging diamond. This option would include bike and pedestrian lanes. The goal is to ease congestion along I-40 near the Airport Boulevard exit.

Between 20,000-25,000 vehicles travel that interchange each day. By 2040, that number is expected to spike to between 30,000 and 38,000.

The diverging diamond interchange would be something new for the Triangle.

And it's the option DOT leaders say they like most.

"It is a great option when we are revamping an existing interchange," said Bob Deaton, NC DOT project manager. "We like it internally because it allows us to build bridges on both sides of the existing bridge and then take that one out of service-once we're done with construction. So the delay to traffic is minimal."

The second option is called a partial cloverleaf.

This design is more traditional.

The main change would include a loop ramp for drivers on I-40 west, who want to go south on Airport Boulevard.

Bike and pedestrian lanes would also be added.

The partial cloverleaf option would cause some lane closures and delays and it would require the state to take a few acres of private commercial land.

The public can give feedback by calling (919) 707-6017, or emailing rdeaton@ncdot.gov.

Comments on the project will be accepted through February 14.

The project will cost $33 million and will be funded with state and federal money.

Construction will start in late 2019 and last two years.
