Boy hit by vehicle in Fayetteville has died, police say

Recognize this shoe? It belongs to the boy who was struck by a car Friday in Fayetteville.

Police said a child tried to run across Raeford Road and was struck by a car.

Fayetteville Police said the child who ran into the path of a vehicle on Raeford road has died from his injuries.The victim, 14-year-old Ja'h Quan Peed, was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center Friday night. Police said Saturday that he had passed away.Police told ABC11 Peed was hit by a green Jeep shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Raeford Road between Skibo Road and Bingham Drive.The driver of the Jeep, 55-year-old William Wortmann, was not seriously injured during the crash. Police said the vehicle was unable to stop in time.Raeford Road was closed between Skibo Road and Bingham Drive while emergency personnel worked the scene.Police reopened Raeford Road shortly before 8:30 p.m.The crash remains under investigation.