Boy hit by vehicle in Fayetteville has died, police say

A Jeep struck a boy who was running across Raeford Road on Friday evening.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville Police said the child who ran into the path of a vehicle on Raeford road has died from his injuries.

The victim, 14-year-old Ja'h Quan Peed, was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center Friday night. Police said Saturday that he had passed away.

Police told ABC11 Peed was hit by a green Jeep shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Raeford Road between Skibo Road and Bingham Drive.

Recognize this shoe? It belongs to the boy who was struck by a car Friday in Fayetteville.



The driver of the Jeep, 55-year-old William Wortmann, was not seriously injured during the crash. Police said the vehicle was unable to stop in time.

Police said a child tried to run across Raeford Road and was struck by a car.



Raeford Road was closed between Skibo Road and Bingham Drive while emergency personnel worked the scene.

Police reopened Raeford Road shortly before 8:30 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

