Bridge damaged in Raleigh crash to stay closed

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --The North Carolina Department of Transportation says it will keep the Melbourne Road bridge in west Raleigh closed and begin an emergency repair process after it was damaged in a crash this week.
The bridge over Interstate 440 was damaged Tuesday afternoon when it was hit by a 16-foot tall excavator being hauled by a tractor trailer.
The bridge, built in 1959, has been closed since the incident.
The NCDOT said while the emergency process doesn't require bids, it's expected to be a week to 10 days before a contractor can get going.
The plan is to reopen the bridge after the critical work is done and other repairs continue.
Any work that may require a lane or complete road closure for I-440 would likely take place overnight or during a weekend to avoid impact to rush hour and weekday daytime traffic.
For more on the future of the bridge visit the NCDOT's website.
