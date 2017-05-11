TRAFFIC

Bridge damaged in Raleigh crash to stay closed

A truck hauling a crane hit the I-440 overpass Tuesday afternoon (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Department of Transportation says it will keep the Melbourne Road bridge in west Raleigh closed and begin an emergency repair process after it was damaged in a crash this week.

The bridge over Interstate 440 was damaged Tuesday afternoon when it was hit by a 16-foot tall excavator being hauled by a tractor trailer.

The bridge, built in 1959, has been closed since the incident.

One lane was blocked


The NCDOT said while the emergency process doesn't require bids, it's expected to be a week to 10 days before a contractor can get going.

The plan is to reopen the bridge after the critical work is done and other repairs continue.

Any work that may require a lane or complete road closure for I-440 would likely take place overnight or during a weekend to avoid impact to rush hour and weekday daytime traffic.

For more on the future of the bridge visit the NCDOT's website.


