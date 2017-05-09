TRAFFIC

Bridge over I-440 won't reopen for morning commute

The Melbourne Road bridge will remain closed through the morning commute after a truck struck it Tuesday.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department said a tractor-trailer truck towing an excavator that was about 16 feet tall hit the Melbourne Road overpass on the westbound side of I-440 between Western Blvd and Athens Drive on Tuesday, affecting traffic for hours.

It happened about 1:30 p.m.

The Melbourne Road bridge will be shut down overnight, NC DOT spokesman Steve Abbott told ABC11. He said the bridge will be closed until the analysis of the inspections is complete. That will happen on Wednesday. After that experts will determine what repairs are needed.

No specific timeline was set for that, but Abbott said the bridge would not be open in time for the morning rush.

One lane was blocked



Pieces of the bridge fell onto the roadway and RPD asked the NC DOT to inspect the overpass.

Bridge inspectors then inspected the damage and closed the bridge for the night.

The westbound lanes of I-440 reopened about 4:45 p.m.


(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
