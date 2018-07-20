Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest reopens after wreck involving tractor-trailer

A wreck involving a tractor-trailer closed northbound Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest at the N.C. 98 Bypass Friday afternoon.Officials reopened the lanes around 6 p.m.The truck was involved in the crash with a white BMW. The driver of the car was taken to WakeMed North with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.Chopper11HD showed heavy delays in both directions on Capital Boulevard at the 98 Bypass exit.The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the accident is urged to call the Wake Forest Police Department at (919) 554-6150.