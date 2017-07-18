TRAFFIC

Car strikes, seriously injures teenager in Raleigh

Chopper 11 HD was over the scene where a green car struck a pedestrian.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A pedestrian was taken to Duke Hospital in Durham on Tuesday after he was struck by a vehicle in Raleigh.

It happened in the westbound lanes of Westgate Road around 5 p.m.

Westgate Auto Group confirmed to ABC11 that the victim was a 17-year-old employee of the company's nearby car wash.



One lane is blocked while Raleigh Police investigate.

The victim suffered serious injuries, including head trauma, police said.

Witnesses said he ran out in the road and was struck.

The driver remained at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.
