Car strikes, seriously injures teenager in Raleigh

A closer view of the smashed windshield of car that hit 17-yr old pedestrian on Westgate Rd in Raleigh. pic.twitter.com/TYOztFgc35 — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) July 18, 2017

A pedestrian was taken to Duke Hospital in Durham on Tuesday after he was struck by a vehicle in Raleigh.It happened in the westbound lanes of Westgate Road around 5 p.m.Westgate Auto Group confirmed to ABC11 that the victim was a 17-year-old employee of the company's nearby car wash.One lane is blocked while Raleigh Police investigate.The victim suffered serious injuries, including head trauma, police said.Witnesses said he ran out in the road and was struck.The driver remained at the scene.No other information was immediately available.