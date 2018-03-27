TRAFFIC

Car, SUV involved in rear-end crash on I-85 in Durham

A bad crash happened when a car rear-ended a disabled SUV on I-85 in Durham.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
A disabled SUV was struck from behind by a car Tuesday night on I-85 in Durham. leaving at least one person injured.

It happened on northbound I-85 under the Washington Street bridge - between the Duke Street and Roxboro exits, an ABC11 crew at the scene said.

A woman was removed from the SUV, a Ford Explorer, and placed into an ambulance.

Durham Police said no injuries appear life-threatening.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla was checked out by emergency workers but did not appear to be seriously injured.

No other details were immediately available.

Raw video: Rear-end collision on I-85 in Durham.

Related Topics:
trafficcrashI-85durham county newsDurham CountyDurham
