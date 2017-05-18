Cary water-main break closes part of Harrison Avenue

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --A water-main break has closed part of Harrison Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
A six-inch water line broke about 2 p.m., closing Harrison from W. Chatham Street to Park Street.
Crews are on the scene, repairing the break. They hope to have the repairs complete about 8 p.m.
Officials say a contractor accidentally hit the line, causing the break.
Part of Harrison Ave in Cary is closed right now after water main break. Crew working to fix line now #abc11 pic.twitter.com/kTtTBvlgza— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) May 18, 2017
Lanes in the area are expected to be closed through the evening commute.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
