TRAFFIC

Cary water-main break closes part of Harrison Avenue

EMBED </>More Videos

A water-main break in Cary closes part of Harrison Avenue.

By
CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A water-main break has closed part of Harrison Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

A six-inch water line broke about 2 p.m., closing Harrison from W. Chatham Street to Park Street.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Crews are on the scene, repairing the break. They hope to have the repairs complete about 8 p.m.

Officials say a contractor accidentally hit the line, causing the break.



Lanes in the area are expected to be closed through the evening commute.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficwater main breakroad closurewake county newsCary
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Fayetteville road closed after dump truck hits power pole
I-Team reconstructs deadly I-95 crash that left 5 dead
2 UNC students on the mend after being struck by van
Troopers ID woman killed in Johnston County crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
Mebane man accused of threatening judge on social media
Dozens of Bloods members arrested in NC gang crackdown
Car plows into pedestrians in Times Square
Fayetteville road closed after dump truck hits power pole
ABC11 gets sneak peek of Seymour Johnson air show
Woman with bearded dragon in bra charged with DWI
Your devices are listening, and saving...
Show More
Alleged Chapel Hill flasher arrested
Graduation controversy hangs over Fayetteville school
Medical examiner: Soundgarden singer committed suicide
Man accused of shooting 10-year-old goes before judge
Senator Burr says Flynn hasn't responded to subpoena
More News
Top Video
Man accused of shooting 10-year-old goes before judge
Former Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes has died
Watch: WWII bomb detonated in Britain
VIDEO: Parents fight in seats at high school graduation
More Video