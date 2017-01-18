Chase ends in Wake County; deputy hurt, suspect escapes

A two-county chase ended in a crash Tuesday night and an injury for a deputy.The Highway Patrol said the chase started in Johnston County and ended in Wake County.Troopers said it all started in Clayton, when a man driving a stolen vehicle sped away on US 70.Eventually, he didn't make the curve at Whitfield Road and Rock Quarry Road and went airborne and sailed into the woods.The driver jumped out and ran.A wake county sheriff's deputy was tracking the man with a dog when the dog pulled her into a downed tree.A branch went into her ear and neck. She was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries, but is expected to recover.Authorities are still searching for the driver.