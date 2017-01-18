TRAFFIC

Chase ends in Wake County; deputy hurt, suspect escapes
EMBED </>More News Videos

A two-county chase of a stolen car ended in a crash.

CLAYTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A two-county chase ended in a crash Tuesday night and an injury for a deputy.

The Highway Patrol said the chase started in Johnston County and ended in Wake County.

Troopers said it all started in Clayton, when a man driving a stolen vehicle sped away on US 70.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Eventually, he didn't make the curve at Whitfield Road and Rock Quarry Road and went airborne and sailed into the woods.

The driver jumped out and ran.

A wake county sheriff's deputy was tracking the man with a dog when the dog pulled her into a downed tree.

A branch went into her ear and neck. She was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries, but is expected to recover.

Authorities are still searching for the driver.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffichigh-speed chasepolice chasewake county newsjohnston county newsClaytonRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Man charged with DWI in US-70 wreck in Johnston County
Wake Forest PD chase of shoplifting suspects ends in crash
Troopers ID pedestrian killed in Cumberland hit-and-run
Lanes reopen after car fire on I-540 near Capital Blvd
More Traffic
Top Stories
Newly released photos show severity of machete attack
Group wants counselors, not cops on Wake school campuses
Durham Police investigate after 2 Duke students robbed
Man who murdered nurse in Cary avoids death penalty with guilty plea
Suspect in fatal shooting of Orlando officer captured
Raleigh City Council adopts Universal Living Wage policy
Child hit and killed in Franklin County
Show More
Woman dies after silicone injection
Obama shortens Manning's sentence in WikiLeaks case
Father: Machete victim had 46 cuts on her head alone
Person hurt in Johnston County fire
Price only NC Dem who plans to attend Trump swearing-in
More News
Top Video
Cumberland County teacher to appear on 'Rachael Ray'
Group wants counselors, not cops on Wake school campuses
Newly released photos show severity of machete attack
Raleigh students need votes to build bus tracking app
More Video