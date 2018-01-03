  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
TRAFFIC

Chickens run loose on California freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

California Highway Patrol officers were on poultry patrol when a mishap resulted in chickens running loose on the 605 Freeway. (CHP Santa Fe Springs/Twitter)

By
DOWNEY, California --
California Highway Patrol officers were on poultry patrol when a mishap resulted in chickens running loose on the 605 Freeway.

CHP officers had to stop traffic after at least 19 chickens found running loose in lanes on the southbound 605 early Tuesday morning.



Officers ran a traffic break and found some cardboard by the side of the road to help them wrangle the chickens to safety.

CHP tweeted photos and video of the chickens in lanes and a motorcycle officer collecting them.

Officers managed to collect 17 birds off the freeway. An additional two others had already died on the road.

Of the 17 brought to a local animal shelter, seven had to be euthanized because of severe injuries beyond care from a veterinarian.



Animal Control officials were called to the scene.

The owner of the chickens has until Jan. 6 to claim the animals, CHP said, citing the Southeast Area Animal Control Authority. After that, CHP said that any qualified person who lives in an area zoned for chickens may responsibly adopt them.

It still remains a mystery as to why the chickens were crossing the road.

"We have no trucks that stopped and no cages found on the roadway," said CHP Officer Jeremy Tolen. "So we're not exactly sure how they came to be on the roadway."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficanimal newstraffic delaytraffic accidentCHPchickencalifornia highway patrolroad closurefreewayDowneyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Road back open after water main break near South Harrison Avenue
Water main break causes delays east of downtown Raleigh
Capital Boulevard reopens after water main breaks
Pedestrian struck on Six Forks Road in Raleigh
More Traffic
Top Stories
What time is the snow getting here?
Area schools that have early dismissals
Durham firefighters battle 'stubborn' house fire
North Carolina Uber driver accused of dumping body in wooded area
Video appears to show fireworks exploding in man's face
Asheville man accused of robbing man at gunpoint for $5
Chef faces backlash after 'spiking' vegan diner's meals with meat
Durham Police investigate after man, woman shot
Show More
I-Team: With funding approved, Raleigh PD now needs bodycam rules
Pedestrian seriously injured in Durham hit and run
Fire destroys Nash County funeral home
Exclusive: Raleigh man reacts to finding sister's body
Off-duty Greenville officer fatally shoots shoplifting suspect
More News
Top Video
Pedestrian seriously injured in Durham hit and run
Fire destroys Nash County funeral home
Area schools that have early dismissals
I-Team: With funding approved, Raleigh PD now needs bodycam rules
More Video