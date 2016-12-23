Child struck, injured by vehicle in Fayetteville

A 12-year-old walking along Rosehill Road was struck by a 1998 Honda CR-V, Fayetteville Police said Friday.The child sustained fractures to both legs and is listed in fair condition. Police said the victim will be transferred to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.It happened about 4 p.m. near the Rutledge Drive intersection.The driver of the involved vehicle, Brittany Hawkins, 22, of the 700 block of Lake Pine Drive, was not injured.Hawkins was charged with driving with a revoked driver's license.The FPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1830 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).Crimestoppers information can also beby completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).